‘Face/Off’ Actress, Romy Walthall Dies At 57



Romy Walthall, an actor known for her roles in John Woo's 1997 action film, “Face/Off” and 1989 horror film, “The House of Usher,” is dead.



She was 57.



Walthall's son, Morgan Krantz confirmed his mother's https://t.co/3WkYYOXpI1 pic.twitter.com/nREun0BMP0